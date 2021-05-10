Left Menu

Several dead bodies found floating in Ganga in Bihar's Buxar

Around a dozen of corpses was spotted in the Ganga in Bihar's Buxar on Monday.

ANI | Buxar (Bihar) | Updated: 10-05-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 18:04 IST
The site where the corpses were found. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Around a dozen of corpses was spotted in the Ganga in Bihar's Buxar on Monday. "10 to 12 corpses that were seen in Ganga came floating from a distance. It seems these corpses were floating for the last five to seven days. We do not have a tradition of immersing bodies in rivers. We are making arrangements to cremate these corpses," said KK Upadhyay, Buxar Sub Divisional Officer (SDO).

Upadhyay said it is a matter of investigation to ascertain if these corpses come from Varanasi, Allahabad, or any other place. "We are alerting officials near ghat areas to make sure that it does not happen again," he further said. Also, Ashok Kumar, Block Development Officer (BDO), Chausa, said the dead bodies must have gathered up here coming downstream from different places.

"We are making sure that people burn dead bodies. These are coming down from Uttar Pradesh," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

