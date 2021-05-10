COVID-19 crisis: People in large numbers queue up to procure Remdesivir from govt medical college in Chennai
People in large numbers gathered outside Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai on Monday to procure Remdesivir, a drug used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, for their family members.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 10-05-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 18:53 IST
People in large numbers gathered outside Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai on Monday to procure Remdesivir, a drug used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, for their family members. Speaking to ANI, an individual who was standing in a queue to buy medicines, Imran said, "I badly need this Remdesivir, it is very important for my mother. I have been trying this for the past 3 days. The entire process is in serious trouble. If we handle the pandemic this way, I don't think there will be a recovery soon. I think I might get infected like this."
"We have been standing here for hours. I hope, I get Remdesivir. My family needs it", said another person. Meanwhile, a two-week complete lockdown has begun in Tamil Nadu from today to control the spread of COVID-19.
According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office on Saturday, the lockdown will come into effect at 4 am on May 10 and will be in force till 4 am on May 24. Tamil Nadu recorded 28,897 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total caseload to 13,80,259 while 236 deaths, as per the state health bulletin yesterday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
