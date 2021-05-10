Left Menu

National Horticulture Board clears record 1,278 pending subsidy applications in last one yr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 18:54 IST
National Horticulture Board clears record 1,278 pending subsidy applications in last one yr

The Agriculture Ministry on Monday said its autonomous body National Horticulture Board (NHB) has cleared a record 1,278 pending subsidy applications for integrated development of hi-tech commercial horticulture, including promotion of post-harvest.

''The team NHB has worked in a campaign mode to complete this commendable task,'' it said in a statement. Agriculture Secretary and Chairman of the Managing Committee of NHB Sanjay Agarwal kept a regular watch on the progress and continuously guided the NHB officials, it added.

Under the direct supervision of the ministry, the NHB has also taken a lot of steps for ease of doing business by simplification of scheme guidelines, documentation and processing process of new applications, it noted.

According to the ministry, the NHB has released the subsidy to 357 beneficiaries, while 921 new projects have been approved in the last one year. Further, the NHB has also facilitated the convergence of its back-ended capital investment subsidy schemes with the ministry's Agri Infrastructure Fund Scheme to encourage farmers and entrepreneurs to take advantage of 3 per cent interest subvention with credit guarantee coverage for a loan up to Rs 2 crore for setting up post-harvest and cold chain infrastructure in the horticulture sector.

The back-ended capital investment subsidy schemes of NHB not only have been attracting huge investment from the private sector in the horticulture sector but are also instrumental in the indigenisation of cost-effective greenhouse and cold chain technologies in the country, the ministry said.

Schemes of NHB have been able to establish a large area under protected cultivation for commercially important flower and high-value vegetable crops and also a sizeable cold storage capacity in the country. With the financial support of NHB, an additional area of 2,210 acres under hi-tech commercial horticulture, both in open and protected cultivation has been brought under horticulture. Also, an additional cold storage capacity of 1.15 lakh MT has been created under the Cold Storage Scheme of NHB, it added. In a separate statement, the ministry said the government has made an enhanced allocation of Rs 2,250 crore for 2021-22 fiscal to a central scheme 'Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) in a bid to promote the horticulture sector in the country.

MIDH was implemented in 2014-15 and has played a significant role in increasing the area under horticulture crops. The initiative of MIDH has not only resulted in India's self-sufficiency in the horticulture sector but also contributed towards achieving sustainable development goals of zero hunger, good health and wellbeing, no poverty, gender equality, etc.

''However, the sector is still facing a lot of challenges in terms of high post-harvest loss and gaps in post-harvest management and supply chain infrastructure,'' the ministry said.

There is tremendous scope for enhancing the productivity of Indian horticulture, which is imperative to cater to the country's estimated demand of 650 million tonne of fruits and vegetables by the year 2050, it said.

Some of the new initiatives like focus on planting material production, cluster development programme, credit push through the Agri Infra Fund, formation and promotion of FPOs are the right steps in this direction, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French court rejects claim for 'Agent Orange' damage in Vietnam war

A French court on Monday threw out a lawsuit by a French-Vietnamese woman against more than a dozen multinationals that produced and sold a toxic herbicide dubbed Agent Orange, used by U.S. troops during the war in Vietnam.Filed in 2014, th...

Sebi comes out with new proposal for segregation, monitoring of collateral at client level

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday comes out with a fresh proposal for segregation and monitoring of collateral at client level amid instances of misuse of client collateral by trading members.Also, it has proposed to build a mechanism for re...

Pakistan need away Test matches against stronger teams: Former players

Former players reckon that neither Pakistan nor Zimbabwe achieved anything from the recent Test series between them and urged the PCB to schedule matches against stronger teams.Former captain Ramiz Raja termed Pakistans comfortable 2-0 clea...

It's time to act decisively, but Modi-Shah on silent mode and hiding: Yechury on pandemic

As a devastating second wave of COVID-19 raged across the country, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of being on silent mode at a time when they need to act decisively.In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021