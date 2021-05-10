US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow hits all-time highs as materials, energy stocks rise

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow hits all-time highs as materials, energy stocks riseReuters | Updated: 10-05-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 19:09 IST
The Dow Jones Industrials hit a record high on Monday on optimism that interest rates would remain lower for longer, while a surge in commodity prices lifted shares of miners, energy and steel companies.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 7.5 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34785.27. The S&P 500 fell 4.3 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 4228.29, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 64.6 points, or 0.47%, to 13687.595 at the opening bell.
Also Read: S&P Dow Jones brings bitcoin, ethereum to Wall St with cryptocurrency indexes
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dow Jones