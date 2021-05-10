Left Menu

The average US price of regular-grade gasoline has jumped 6 cents over the past two weeks, to USD 3.02 per gallon, which is USD 1.05 higher than it was a year ago.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 10-05-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 19:12 IST
After pipeline cyberextortion attempt, gasoline ticks higher

Gasoline futures are ticking higher Monday following a cyberextortion attempt on a vital US pipeline that carries fuel from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast. The Colonial Pipeline transports gasoline and other fuel through 10 states between Texas and New Jersey. It delivers roughly 45 per cent of fuel consumed on the East Coast, according to the company.

Colonial Pipeline said Saturday that it had been hit by a ransomware attack and had halted all pipeline operations to deal with the threat. Two people close to the investigation said that the shutdown had been carried out by a criminal gang known as DarkSide that cultivates a Robin Hood image of stealing from corporations and giving a cut to charity.

Futures for crude and fuel, prices that traders pay for contracts for delivery at some point in the future, typically begin to rise each year as the driving season approaches. The price you pay at the gas pump tends to follow. The average US price of regular-grade gasoline has jumped 6 cents over the past two weeks, to USD 3.02 per gallon, which is USD 1.05 higher than it was a year ago. Those year ago numbers are skewed somewhat because the nation was going into lockdown due to the pandemic. The attack on the Colonial Pipeline could exacerbate that upward pressure on prices if it is unresolved for a period of time. Futures jumped 1.5 per cent Monday, the largest movement in about a week, with the potential for disruptions in fuel delivery still unknown.

Colonial is in the process of restarting portions of its network. It said Sunday that its main pipeline remained offline, but that some smaller lines were operational.

For the moment, seesawing prices may be felt mostly within the energy industry as suppliers adjust to potential shifts in the flow of gasoline. More fuel may be sourced from East Cost refiners, JP Morgan said Monday, and an extended outage along the Colonial Pipeline would force suppliers to seek fuel from the Midwest, rather than the Gulf. In response to the attack, the Biden administration loosened regulations for the transport of petroleum products on highways as part of an “all-hands-on-deck” effort to avoid disruptions in the fuel supply.(AP) RUP RUP

