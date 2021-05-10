Left Menu

RSS to organise virtual sessions to boost morale of citizens amid pandemic

Covid Response Team (CRT), an initiative of civil society with multiple stakeholders including religious, spiritual, business, philanthropic and social organizations is organizing a lecture series from May 11 to May 15 titled 'Positivity Unlimited' to spread positivity in the society amidst the challenge posed by Covid-19 for the people of the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 19:16 IST
RSS to organise virtual sessions to boost morale of citizens amid pandemic
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Covid Response Team (CRT), an initiative of civil society with multiple stakeholders including religious, spiritual, business, philanthropic and social organizations is organizing a lecture series from May 11 to May 15 titled 'Positivity Unlimited' to spread positivity in the society amidst the challenge posed by Covid-19 for the people of the country. The lecture series would start from May 11 and culminate on May 15. Those who would address the society through this lecture series would include Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Pujya Acharya Pramansagar, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Azim Premji, Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati, Sonal Mansingh, Acharya Vidyasagar and Mahant Gyandev Singh.

"The lecture series would culminate with the address of Pujaneeya Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Dr Mohan Bhagwat on May 15", read an official release by RSS. The lectures would be broadcast from 4:30 pm to 5 pm via digital media platforms.

The schedule for the talks is given below: "Positivity Unlimited " 11-15 May (daily 4.30-5 pm).

On 11 May, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Pujya Jain Munishree Acharya Pramansagar will address the virtual gathering. On 12 May, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, popular businessperson Azim Premji will address the gathering.

On 13 May, Pujaneeya Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati, popular artist Sonal Mansingh will address the gathering. On 14 May, Acharya Vidyasagar, Jain Muni, Sri Mahant Gyandev Singh will address the gathering.

On 15 May, RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat will address the virtual gathering. "This online talk series with tagline, 'Positivity Unlimited' for over 30 minutes each day leading to Akshay Tritiya will cover possible responses on different aspects of life ranging from spirituality, dharmic course, mental health to enhancing physical strength," said Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (retired), Convenor of Covid Response Team.

"Imbibing confidence in the society setting aside fear, hopelessness, helplessness and negativity, motivating people to brace up for a long haul with huge societal changes after Covid 19 is the idea behind 'Positivity Unlimited' talk series, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nashik sees 1,835 COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths, 2,833 recoveries

Nashiks COVID-19 tally reached 3,57,919 after 1,835 people were detected with the infection on Monday, while the day also saw 32 deaths and 2,833 people getting discharged, an official said.The toll in the district stands at 3,897 and the r...

State AGs urge Facebook to cancel Instagram for younger kids

A group of 40 state attorneys general on Monday urged Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg to abandon plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under the age of 13. Use of social media can be detrimental to the health and well...

1 killed, 3 wounded in Los Angeles shooting at crowded party

One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting at a crowded party in Los Angeles, authorities said.The shooters were believed to be two gunmen who walked up to the party late Sunday in a residential area of Hollywood near...

Plea in Delhi HC seeks suspension of challans by red-light violation cameras

A Public Interest Litigation PIL has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Union Home Ministry and Delhi Police to suspend the issuance of challans by the red-light violation cameras in Delhi till the COVID-19 situation in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021