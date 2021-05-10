RSS to organise virtual sessions to boost morale of citizens amid pandemic

Covid Response Team (CRT), an initiative of civil society with multiple stakeholders including religious, spiritual, business, philanthropic and social organizations is organizing a lecture series from May 11 to May 15 titled 'Positivity Unlimited' to spread positivity in the society amidst the challenge posed by Covid-19 for the people of the country. The lecture series would start from May 11 and culminate on May 15. Those who would address the society through this lecture series would include Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Pujya Acharya Pramansagar, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Azim Premji, Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati, Sonal Mansingh, Acharya Vidyasagar and Mahant Gyandev Singh.

"The lecture series would culminate with the address of Pujaneeya Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Dr Mohan Bhagwat on May 15", read an official release by RSS. The lectures would be broadcast from 4:30 pm to 5 pm via digital media platforms.

The schedule for the talks is given below: "Positivity Unlimited " 11-15 May (daily 4.30-5 pm).

On 11 May, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Pujya Jain Munishree Acharya Pramansagar will address the virtual gathering. On 12 May, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, popular businessperson Azim Premji will address the gathering.

On 13 May, Pujaneeya Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati, popular artist Sonal Mansingh will address the gathering. On 14 May, Acharya Vidyasagar, Jain Muni, Sri Mahant Gyandev Singh will address the gathering.

On 15 May, RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat will address the virtual gathering. "This online talk series with tagline, 'Positivity Unlimited' for over 30 minutes each day leading to Akshay Tritiya will cover possible responses on different aspects of life ranging from spirituality, dharmic course, mental health to enhancing physical strength," said Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (retired), Convenor of Covid Response Team.

"Imbibing confidence in the society setting aside fear, hopelessness, helplessness and negativity, motivating people to brace up for a long haul with huge societal changes after Covid 19 is the idea behind 'Positivity Unlimited' talk series, he added. (ANI)

