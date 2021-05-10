Notorious French serial killer dies in hospital jail

Michel Fourniret, one of France's most notorious serial killers, has died in a hospital jail, the public prosecutor said on Monday.

Fourniret, dubbed the "Ogre of the Ardennes" by the media, was convicted in 2008 of killing seven women and girls aged between 12 and 22 after raping or attempting to rape them.

