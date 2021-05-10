Left Menu

FCI's offices at Aurangabad and Amravati to be operational with immediate effect

The new Divisional Offices will be operational with immediate effect covering Revenue Districts as shown against each of them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 20:28 IST
FCI's offices at Aurangabad and Amravati to be operational with immediate effect
FCI in the state of Maharashtra was operational through its 06 Divisional Offices including Goa. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Two divisional offices of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) at Aurangabad and Amravati in Maharashtra will be operational with immediate effect. While announcing this, the Union Minister of State Shri Raosaheb Danve said "today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two more offices of FCI in Maharashtra at Aurangabad and Amravati will be operational with immediate effect to facilitate the operations in the Marathwada and Western Vidharbha region."

Shri Danve added, "with this, the farmers, PDS beneficiaries, NGOs, Government Agencies and end consumers of Marathwada and Western Vidarbha will be benefited in a significant manner. With the opening of these offices, it will be convenient to approach the respective Divisional Offices of FCI to get the work executed efficiently".

Shri Danve said "the role of Food Corporation of India is of paramount importance in ensuring food security to masses ensured under National Food Security Act. At the same time, the FCI acts as a trusted institution in terms of procurement of produce from the farmers of this nation. FCI through its various offices in the country as well as in the state of Maharashtra has been doing work efficiently. The role of FCI during the COVID times is extremely important and I am proud of the institution for working tirelessly for the people of this nation."

FCI in the state of Maharashtra was operational through its 06 Divisional Offices including Goa. The present structure of Maharashtra had Divisional Offices at Borivali catering Mumbai and suburban area, at Panvel catering Raigarh, at Pune catering southern Marathwada and Western Maharashtra and Konkan belt, at Nagpur catering entire Vidarbha and at Manmad catering Nasik, Khandesh and a major portion of Marathwada.

The new Divisional Offices will be operational with immediate effect covering Revenue Districts as shown against each of them. Entire operations of managing storage capacities with day-to-day activities, lifting for Public Distribution System and procurement operation as & when required will be monitored from the Divisional Offices as per Revised Structure.

"Under the guidance of Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Railways and Commerce & Industry Shri Piyush Goyalji, the department would continue to work on the direction of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas" given by Prime Minister Narendra Modiji". Today, I thank Minister Piyush Goyalji for his perpetual guidance and encouragement" he added.

In order to fulfil objectives, FCI operates through Zonal Offices, Regional Offices, Divisional Offices and Depots. There are 05 Zonal Offices (East, West, South, North, North East) & 26 Regional Offices. Based on the revenue districts Divisional Offices are operated under each Regional Office

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID failed to deter my confidence of doing well in Olympics: Navjot

Having fully recovered from COVID-19, Indian womens hockey team forward Navjot Kaur on Monday said the deadly virus couldnt deter her confidence of doing well in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.Navjot was among the seven womens team players, in...

BJP went into Assam polls with pro-incumbency, and retained power: Jitendra Singh

The BJP entered the Assam assembly elections with pro-incumbency and came back to power with a full mandate, Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday. Singh, along with BJP National President J P Nadda and other leaders, were here to attend ...

UK PM Johnson predicts work habits to get much closer to normal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday predicted Britains post-pandemic working habits will get much closer to normality, and that cities would be bustling again.Im optimistic that things will get back much closer to normality, he told a ne...

Himanta Biswa Sarma sworn-in as 15th Chief Minister of Assam

BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, was on Monday sworn-in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam by Governor Jagadish Mukhi at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, a major cultural institution, in Guwahati.He also vowed to take the state to great...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021