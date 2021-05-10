Left Menu

Ex-Defence OPD on e-Sanjeevani platform further strengthened

The Medical Branch at Head Quarters Integrated Defence Staff in coordination with C-DAC Mohali has developed an e-ICU on the thee-Sanjeevani platform.

The successful rollout of Ex-Defence OPD on e-Sanjeevani (https://esanjeevaniopd.in/) platform on 07 May 2021 is further strengthened today. Retired AFMS doctors have come forward and extended their support to the needy patients in Rajasthan. Twenty-one doctors are providing free consultation to those who don't have access to medical facilities nearby. This facility will be extended to other states shortly.

The Medical Branch at Head Quarters Integrated Defence Staff in coordination with C-DAC Mohali has developed an e-ICU on the thee-Sanjeevani platform. This portal was rolled out today by Surgeon Vice Admiral Rajat Datta, Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS). The event was attended by Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Medical), three DG'sMS of Army, Navy & Air Force and the Commandants & doctors of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Covid Hospital as well as other covid hospitals run by Armed Forces Medical personnel across the country.

This portal will help the Medical Officers to get real-time consultations from Senior Intensivists and Medical Specialist, in managing their patients, thus proving the adage "Much more with Much less". This is based on Hub & Spoke model where Intensivists and Medical Specialists are at the Hub and the Medical Officers are at the Spokes. This will help leverage technology to overcome specialist shortages as part of Digital India mission.

