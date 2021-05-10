Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 20:48 IST
SWELECT Energy Systems closes offices, units in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka amid lockdown

SWELECT Energy Systems Ltd on Monday said it has closed operation of its offices and units from Monday onwards amid lockdown in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

''In view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by the lockdown announced by the Government of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the operations of the office/ units of the company are closed today onwards and respective office employees are allowed to attend their work from home,'' according to a BSE filing.

The closed facilities include registered office in Chennai; office and manufacturing facility; and research and development facility in Salem; and office and solar photovoltaic modules manufacturing plant in Bengalure.

All solar power generating plants of the company are running with standard operating procedures issued by the central and state governments. The company is taking various measures to ensure the health and safety of its employees and to comply with the directions issued by the central and state governments from time to time, it said.

The duration of closure of the company's manufacturing operations will be until 6 am of May 24, 2021, (14 days from May 10, 2021). It would consider or review the situation depending on further directions to be received from the central and respective state governments and other authorities in this regard.

The company is monitoring the situation for taking timely action based on the guidance from the governments and the authorities, it added.

