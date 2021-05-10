Qatar's emir visits Saudi Arabia, emir's office says in statement

Qatar's emir visits Saudi Arabia, emir's office says in statementReuters | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:03 IST
Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, is visiting Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on Monday evening and will meet the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, the emir's office said in a statement.
The two Gulf leaders will discuss bilateral ties and regional and international matters of common interest, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia's
- Salman
- Mohammed bin
- Qatar
- Saudi
- Gulf
ALSO READ
Salman Khan sends food packets to frontline workers
Salman Khan's latest poster from 'Radhe' gets 'Seeti Maar' response
Salman Khan visits 'Bhaijaanz Kitchen' to check quality of food supplied to frontline workers
Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' to release on ZEEPlex for pay-per-view
Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia's change of tone -Foreign Ministry