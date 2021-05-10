Puducherry CM admitted to Chennai hospital with COVID-19 symptoms
Puducherry Chief Minister Thiru N Rangasamy on Monday has been admitted at Chennai's MGM Healthcare after showing COVID-19 symptoms.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:27 IST
Puducherry Chief Minister Thiru N Rangasamy on Monday has been admitted at Chennai's MGM Healthcare after showing COVID-19 symptoms. Rangasamy is being monitored by the expert team of clinicians and is stable.
"Puducherry Chief Minister Thiru N Rangasamy has been admitted at MGM Healthcare with symptoms of COVID-19. He is being monitored by the expert team of clinicians and is maintaining normal oxygen saturation and continues to be stable," read the health bulletin by the hospital. On May 7, the All India NR Congress (AINRC) chief took oath as the Chief Minister of Puducherry. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
