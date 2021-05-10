Left Menu

U.S. pipeline hackers say their aim is money, not mayhem

The terse news release posted to DarkSide's website on Monday did not directly mention Colonial Pipeline but, under the heading "About the latest news," it noted that "our goal is to make money, and not creating problems for society." The statement did not say how much money the hackers are seeking.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:40 IST
U.S. pipeline hackers say their aim is money, not mayhem
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The group accused of a ransomware attack that crippled the leading U.S. fuel pipeline operator said in a news release on Monday that its goal was to make money and not to sow chaos. The group calling itself DarkSide has been blamed by the FBI for the digital extortion attempt against Colonial Pipeline, a firm responsible for funneling fuel to a huge chunk of the East Coast.

The ransomware outbreak prompted the company to shut down its network, potentially causing extraordinary disruption as gasoline deliveries dry up. The terse news release posted to DarkSide's website on Monday did not directly mention Colonial Pipeline but, under the heading "About the latest news," it noted that "our goal is to make money, and not creating problems for society."

The statement did not say how much money the hackers are seeking. Colonial Pipeline did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the hackers' statement. The hackers have yet to return repeated messages to their website seeking further comment. DarkSide's statement said its hackers would launch checks on fellow cybercriminals "to avoid social consequences in the future." It added the group was "apolitical" and that observers "do not need to tie us" with any particular government.

The statement, which had several spelling and grammatical errors, appeared geared toward lowering the political temperature around an intrusion that is becoming one of the most disruptive digital ransom schemes reported. Some security experts saw the statement as an indication that the DarkSide hackers had bitten off more than they could chew and that they were now trying to put some distance between themselves and the chaos they had unleashed.

"This isn't the first time a threat group has gotten in over their heads," said Lior Div, the co-founder and chief executive of Boston-based security company Cybereason. He said that ransomware groups like DarkSide depended on being able to squeeze their victims discreetly, without attracting too much law enforcement scrutiny.

"The global backlash is hurting their business," said Div. "It is the only reason they are offering a mea culpa." The crippling of Colonial's IT system has led to isolated sales restrictions at retail pumps and is pushing benchmark gasoline prices to a three-year high.

Lawmakers have urged stronger protections for critical U.S. energy infrastructure, and the White House has made restarting the fuel network a top priority and organized a federal task force to assess the impact and avoid more severe disruptions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockheed Martin removes contractors from Iraq base over security fears - sources

Lockheed Martin is removing contractors working on the maintenance of F-16 fighter jets at an Iraqi military base because of security concerns, three Iraqi and American sources told Reuters.Balad air base, which is north of Baghdad, has bee...

JNU extends lockdown inside campus till May 17

The Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU on Monday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown inside the varsity campus till May 17, following an order from the Delhi government, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.Since its first order to implem...

Jerusalem violence leads to Hamas rockets on Israel, nine dead in Gaza

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired rockets toward the Jerusalem area and southern Israel on Monday, carrying out a threat to punish Israel for violent confrontations with Palestinians in Jerusalem. The Gaza health ministry said n...

Gold granules worth Rs 1.20 cr recovered from instant drink

The Air Customs here on Monday claimed to have busted a new modus operandi vis-a-vis gold- smuggling, with officials recovering the yellow metal concealed as granules in instant drink mix.The seizure was made from the Foreign Post Office FP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021