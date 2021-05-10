Left Menu

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programme begins at Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park

As a part of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", Nehru Zoological Park is organising programme focusing on Indian Spotted Chevrotain/ Mouse Deer.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 10-05-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 22:19 IST
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programme begins at Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park
Visual of Nehru Zoological Park (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As a part of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", Nehru Zoological Park is organising programme focusing on Indian Spotted Chevrotain/ Mouse Deer. "As a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' called for Central Zoo Authority (CZA), 75 zoos are organizing one-week programmes on the species allotted to them for 75 weeks respectively", as per an official release by the Nehru Zoological Park.

Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad kick-started the 9th-week programme (10th- 16th May) which focuses on Indian Spotted Chevrotain/ Mouse Deer. Subhadra Devi, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad gave the welcome address and introduced all the participants.

Dr Sidhanand Kukrety, IFS, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Production) and Director (FAC), Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad formally inaugurated the programme "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" and addressed the session on the Indian Spotted Chevrotain/ Mouse Deer Conservation Breeding programme at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad and their reintroduction into the wild. Speaking on the occasion Subhadra Devi, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad said that an online Painting competition will be conducted on 11th May-2021 and interested candidates can send their entries through email and the links on Twitter account.

She also urged the people to participate in large numbers in this mega awareness programme and make the event successful in achieving the goals of Wildlife Conservation and education. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

11 COVID-19 patients die in AP pvt hospital due to problem in oxgen supply

Tirupati, May 10 PTI At least 11 Covid-19 patients died due to a problem in oxygen supply inside the ICU in Ruia Hospital here late on Monday night, Chittoor district Collector M Hari Narayanan said.There was a five-minute lag in reloading ...

Instagram, Twitter blame glitches for deleting Palestinian posts

By Maya Gebeily BEIRUT, May 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Instagram and Twitter have blamed technical errors for deleting posts mentioning the possible eviction of Palestinians from East Jerusalem, but data rights groups fear discriminato...

France honours Paris teacher who saved jogger''s life

The French government gave a medal Monday to a math teacher-volunteer firefighter who used CPR to save the life of a jogger in a Paris park, a gesture that has drawn national attention to the importance of first aid training.The joggers wif...

Only 20 pc COVID-19 patients need supportive care: Doctors

Renowned doctors who are part of the Gujarat governments COVID-19 task force on Monday said 80 per cent coronavirus patients recover through proper medication and rest, and called for careful use of Remdesivir which has seen a scramble duri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021