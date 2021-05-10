Left Menu

Oxygen Expresses deliver 831 MT of oxygen on May 9, highest in single day

The Oxygen Express delivered 831 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) on May 9, which is the highest since the expresses are delivering the oxygen across the country, the Indian Railways said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 22:20 IST
Oxygen Expresses deliver 831 MT of oxygen on May 9, highest in single day
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Oxygen Express delivered 831 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) on May 9, which is the highest since the expresses are delivering the oxygen across the country, the Indian Railways said on Monday. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Railways, the Indian Railways has delivered nearly 4700 MT of LMO in more than 295 tankers to various states across the country till now.

"Yesterday Oxygen Expresses delivered record 831 MT of LMO, a record for One Single day. 75 Oxygen Expresses have already completed their journey so far," the Ministry said. "It is Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states," it said.

As many as 293 MT of LMO has been offloaded in Maharashtra, 1334 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 306 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 598 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana, 40 MT in Rajasthan and 2011 MT in Delhi. The ministry further said that the first Oxygen Express to Karnataka has also started its journey from Tatanagar in Jharkhand and is on the way to Bengaluru with 120 MT of Oxygen.

"Running of new Oxygen is a very dynamic exercise and figures keep getting updated all the time. More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later in the night," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

11 COVID-19 patients die in AP pvt hospital due to problem in oxgen supply

Tirupati, May 10 PTI At least 11 Covid-19 patients died due to a problem in oxygen supply inside the ICU in Ruia Hospital here late on Monday night, Chittoor district Collector M Hari Narayanan said.There was a five-minute lag in reloading ...

Instagram, Twitter blame glitches for deleting Palestinian posts

By Maya Gebeily BEIRUT, May 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Instagram and Twitter have blamed technical errors for deleting posts mentioning the possible eviction of Palestinians from East Jerusalem, but data rights groups fear discriminato...

France honours Paris teacher who saved jogger''s life

The French government gave a medal Monday to a math teacher-volunteer firefighter who used CPR to save the life of a jogger in a Paris park, a gesture that has drawn national attention to the importance of first aid training.The joggers wif...

Only 20 pc COVID-19 patients need supportive care: Doctors

Renowned doctors who are part of the Gujarat governments COVID-19 task force on Monday said 80 per cent coronavirus patients recover through proper medication and rest, and called for careful use of Remdesivir which has seen a scramble duri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021