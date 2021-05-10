Left Menu

We have ramped up medical oxygen capacity, ensuring supplies remain consistent: INOX Air Products Director Siddharth Jain

INOX Air Products, a major supplier of liquid medical oxygen in the country, has ramped up its production from 2,000 tonnes per day (TPD) to 2,700 TPD to meet the spiraling demand due to surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of pandemic in the country. It is also working with government agencies for faster transport of oxygen to states with higher demand and is at present catering to more than one-third of the country's demand when the requirement is at its peak.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 22:32 IST
We have ramped up medical oxygen capacity, ensuring supplies remain consistent: INOX Air Products Director Siddharth Jain
Siddharth Jain, director of INOX Air Products, has been honoured with Economic Times '40 Under Forty' India's Hottest Business Leaders Award 2018.. Image Credit: ANI

By Ved Prakash INOX Air Products, a major supplier of liquid medical oxygen in the country, has ramped up its production from 2,000 tonnes per day (TPD) to 2,700 TPD to meet the spiraling demand due to surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of pandemic in the country. It is also working with government agencies for faster transport of oxygen to states with higher demand and is at present catering to more than one-third of the country's demand when the requirement is at its peak.

Siddharth Jain, Director of INOX Air Products, told ANI that the demand for medical oxygen has shot up by more than 12 times the pre-COVID levels last year. It had gone up by four times during the first wave of pandemic last year. Jain, who is president of the Gas Industries Association of India, said the government's decision to divert entire production to industrial oxygen for medical purposes a "game changer" saying it has allowed many organisations to contribute significantly in this battle.

He said this could not have been possible without putting "premium on innovation and showing courage to take brave decisions". INOX Air Products manufactures oxygen in 16 provinces and services the through its 44 production units. These units have been operating 24x7 and are being manned by a 2000-strong workforce to ensure continuous capacity production.

Jain, who is directly responsible for the industrial gases, entertainment and cryogenics equipment manufacturing businesses, said the ramping up has been possible due to the employees. "This hugely challenging ramp-up has only been possible due to the efforts of each and every employee of INOXAP. All of us are driven by the commitment to serve the country in this hour of crisis, which is nothing short of a war," he said.

"Right from our tanker drivers to our plant operations and maintenance teams, every single person has made massive sacrifices to ensure that the supplies remain consistent. We are proud of sacrifices they are making. We at INOX Air Products have been running all units 24x7 to ensure continuous production of medical oxygen to more than 800 hospitals," he added. Jain, an alumnus of University of Michigan who studied Mechanical Engineering and later pursued MBA from INSEAD, said oxygen is in excess supply in some eastern states and "the demand is mostly coming from northern and southern states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka where the supply is still falling way short of the demand".

As the largest manufacturer of medical and industrial gases in India, INOX Air Products has supplied more than 3,72,000 tons of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to hospitals across India in 12 months since April last year. Of this, 60,000 tons of LMO has been supplied in April this year alone. India has a total production capacity of 7200 TPD being produced form 70 manufacturing locations. With the government's decision regarding industrial oxygen, LMO production in the country has been augmented by about 30 per cent taking the total capacity to 9,200 TPD.

INOX Air Products has met over 60 per cent of the oxygen requirement in the country till March 2020 and about 50 per cent till March 2021. Under Jain's leadership, INOX Air Products has installed more than 130 medical oxygen storage tanks at various hospital premises and COVID-19 facilities in the last 13 months

Jain also spoke about how INOX Air Products has collaborated with various government-led logistical initiatives like Oxygen Express by Indian Railways and air lifting of empty cryogenic oxygen tankers by Indian Air Force which are helping ease pressure on the supply chain. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

11 COVID-19 patients die in AP pvt hospital due to problem in oxgen supply

Tirupati, May 10 PTI At least 11 Covid-19 patients died due to a problem in oxygen supply inside the ICU in Ruia Hospital here late on Monday night, Chittoor district Collector M Hari Narayanan said.There was a five-minute lag in reloading ...

Instagram, Twitter blame glitches for deleting Palestinian posts

By Maya Gebeily BEIRUT, May 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Instagram and Twitter have blamed technical errors for deleting posts mentioning the possible eviction of Palestinians from East Jerusalem, but data rights groups fear discriminato...

France honours Paris teacher who saved jogger''s life

The French government gave a medal Monday to a math teacher-volunteer firefighter who used CPR to save the life of a jogger in a Paris park, a gesture that has drawn national attention to the importance of first aid training.The joggers wif...

Only 20 pc COVID-19 patients need supportive care: Doctors

Renowned doctors who are part of the Gujarat governments COVID-19 task force on Monday said 80 per cent coronavirus patients recover through proper medication and rest, and called for careful use of Remdesivir which has seen a scramble duri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021