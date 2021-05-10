Biden says he's ready to take action if needed after pipeline attack

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday said his administration is prepared to take additional steps if necessary following the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack depending on how long it takes the company to reopen its pipeline.

The U.S. Department of Energy was working with the company to get its pipeline working at full capacity as quickly as possible, he told reporters at the White House.

