Woman killed in elephant attack in Chhattisgarh

A 46-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Korba district of Chhattisgarh on Monday, said forest department officials.

The incident took place this morning in a forest close to village Ghatitarai under the Kudmura Forest Range, said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Priyanka Pandey.

Pandey said the deceased was identified as Dilmoti Rathiya (46), a resident of village Geetkunwari.

The victim, along with other women, had gone to the forest to collect tendu leaves (a forest produce used to roll beedis) when the wild elephant attacked and killed her on the spot, the DFO said.

Other women managed to escape the elephant attack, the officer said.

After being informed about the incident, a team of the forest department was rushed to the spot and the womans body was sent for an autopsy, added Pandey.

A financial assistance of Rs 25,000 was given immediately to the family of the deceased, while the remaining Rs 5.75 lakh (under a government scheme) will be released after completing requisite formalities, she added.

