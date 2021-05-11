Left Menu

UN: Migrant boat capsized off Libya; 2 dozen presumed dead

It was the latest disaster in the Mediterranean Sea involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe.Tarik Argaz, a spokesman for the UN refugee agency in the North African country, said the Libyan coast guard returned at least 42 survivors to the shore and the capital, Tripoli.

PTI | Tripoli | Updated: 11-05-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 00:36 IST
UN: Migrant boat capsized off Libya; 2 dozen presumed dead
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A boat carrying migrants capsized off Libya on Monday, leaving at least two dozen presumed dead, the UN refugee agency said. It was the latest disaster in the Mediterranean Sea involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe.

Tarik Argaz, a spokesman for the UN refugee agency in the North African country, said the Libyan coast guard returned at least 42 survivors to the shore and the capital, Tripoli. Only one body was retrieved from the sea, and 23 others were feared drowned, he said.

The UNHCR and the International Rescue Committee were treating survivors from burns, he added. On Sunday, five people, including a woman and a child, drowned when a boat carrying at least 45 Europe-bound migrants capsized off Libya. Safa Msehli, a spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration, said fishermen rescued 40 migrants from Sunday's disaster and returned them to the shore.

The boat was among nine that were carrying more than 700 migrants and that were intercepted Sunday by the Libyan coast guard, she said. The migrants were taken to overcrowded detention centers, where the U.N. migration agency fears more threats to their lives and violations of their rights, Msehli added.

There has been a spike in crossings and attempted crossings from Libya in recent weeks, with smugglers taking advantage of the calm sea and warm weather. Federico Soda, head of IOM in Libya, said he was extremely concerned about the spike in migrant departure from Libya and the continuous loss of life. "The situation cannot be ignored, and states must live up to their responsibilities and redeploy search and rescue vessels," he tweeted.

Libya has in recent years emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East. The oil-rich country plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

Earlier this month, at least 11 Europe-bound migrants drowned when a rubber dinghy carrying two dozen people capsized off Libya. That followed another tragedy in April, when at least 130 migrants were presumed dead in one of the deadliest maritime tragedies in years along the busy route.

Around 7,000 Europe-bound migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya so far this year, according to the IOM's tally.

Smugglers often pack desperate families into ill-equipped rubber boats that stall and founder along the perilous Central Mediterranean route. Over the last several years, hundreds of thousands of migrants have reached Europe either on their own or after being rescued at sea.

Thousands have drowned along the way. Others were intercepted and returned to Libya to be left at the mercy of armed groups or confined in squalid detention centers that lack adequate food and water, according to rights groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Costa Rica to buy 2 mln coronavirus Pfizer vaccines

Costa Rica is to buy an additional 2 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, President Carlos Alvarado Quesada said on Monday. To accelerate the vaccination process in Costa Rica, we will purchase an additional 2 million doses of the ...

Blinken says rocket attacks on Israel must stop 'immediately'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said the rocket attacks from Gaza against Israel should stop immediately, and he urged all sides to take steps to de-escalate the situation.I am deeply concerned about the rocket attacks, Bli...

US restores transgender health protections denied by Trump

The federal government will protect gay and transgender people against sex discrimination in health care, the Biden administration declared Monday, reversing a Trump-era policy that narrowed rights at the intersection of changing social mor...

Chaotic start for vaccination for 18-44 years in Noida, over 2,600 jabs on day 1

Over 2,600 people between 18-44 years got vaccinated for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, as the inoculation for the age category officially began in the western Uttar Pradesh district, officials said.The day began on a chaotic not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021