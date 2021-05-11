Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes lower on inflation jitters

Industrial and healthcare shares limited the Dow's decline but the blue-chip average reversed course late in the session to snap a three-day streak of record closing highs. "The market leadership is not doing all that well this year," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2021 01:53 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 01:31 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street closes lower on inflation jitters
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Wall Street closed lower on Monday as inflation fears drove investors away from market-leading growth stocks in favor of cyclicals, which stand to benefit most as the economy reopens. Industrial and healthcare shares limited the Dow's decline but the blue-chip average reversed course late in the session to snap a three-day streak of record closing highs.

"The market leadership is not doing all that well this year," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago. "There's been a general rotation away from growth to other parts of the market." A demand resurgence is colliding with strained supply of basic materials, helping to fuel inflation worries.

"Once the supply lines are rebuilt this will go away. But it's going to take some time," Nolte added. "It's different from flipping on a light switch." The break-even rate on five-year and 10-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) touched their highest levels since 2011 and 2013, respectively.

"There's still some push and pull as to whether the market believes inflation is transitory or something that's going to stick around," Nolte said. Inflation concerns will be in the minds of investors when the Labor Department releases its latest CPI report on Wednesday.

A shutdown to halt a ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline entered its fourth day, hobbling a network which transports nearly half of the East Coast's fuel supplies. Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 32.6 points, or 0.09%, to 34,745.16, the S&P 500 lost 44.09 points, or 1.04%, to 4,188.51 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 350.38 points, or 2.55%, to 13,401.86.

First-quarter reporting season has entered the home stretch, with 439 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported as of Friday. Of those, 87% have beaten consensus expectations, according to Refinitiv IBES. Analysts now see year-on-year S&P earnings growth of 50.4% on aggregate, more than double the rate forecast at the beginning of April and significantly better than the 16% first-quarter growth expected on January 1, per Refinitiv

Hotel operator Marriott International Inc missed quarterly profit and revenue expectations due to weak U.S. bookings which offset a rebound in China. Its rival Wynn Resorts Ltd is expected to report after the bell.

Electric vehicle stocks put on the brakes, with Tesla Inc and Fisker Inc losing ground after Workhorse Group missed quarterly revenue expectations. FireEye advanced after industry sources identified the cybersecurity firm as among those helping Colonial Pipeline recover from the recent cyberattack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Chinese rocket debris lands in Indian Ocean; Archaeologists uncover Neanderthal remains in caves near Rome and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.New antibody drug helps patients breathe virus may insert genetic fragments into genetic codeThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus ...

Odd News Roundup: Dracula's castle lures visitors with COVID-19 jabs; French stunt school's 'badass' women snapped up by film industry

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Vlad the vaccinator Draculas castle lures visitors with COVID-19 jabsVisitors to Draculas castle are more likely to find puncture marks in their arms than their necks this month, after medic...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama The Underground RailroadMoonlight director Barry Jenkins switches to the small screen for an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winn...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.New U.S. COVID weekly cases fall to lowest since SeptemberNew cases of COVID-19 in the United States fell for a fourth week in a row, dropping 17 last week to just under 290,000, the lowe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021