MEDIA-Vanguard plans capital boost in Ant venture after China retreat - Bloomberg News

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
The Uttarakhand Police has launched a drive called Mission Hausla to help people get oxygen, beds and plasma for COVID-19 patients. Besides this, the police are also helping the public in getting ration, ambulance, cremation of bodies as pa...
Two amateur computer coders taken by police from their Beijing homes last year were standing trial Tuesday in a case that illustrates the Chinese governments growing online censorship and heightened sensitivity to any deviation from the off...
As the countrys healthcare infrastructure struggles to hold up the load of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Indian Air Forces IL-76 is bringing two cryogenic oxygen containers from Jakarta, Indonesia to Jamnagar. As per a statement from the I...
The Biden administration is continually assessing the impact of the Colonial Pipeline incident on fuel supply for the East Coast, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Monday.We are monitoring supply shortages in part...