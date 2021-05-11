Left Menu

COVID-19: IAF airlifts two cryogenic oxygen containers from Jakarta

As the country's healthcare infrastructure struggles to hold up the load of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Indian Air Force's IL-76 is bringing two cryogenic oxygen containers from Jakarta, Indonesia to Jamnagar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 08:39 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 08:39 IST
COVID-19: IAF airlifts two cryogenic oxygen containers from Jakarta
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As the country's healthcare infrastructure struggles to hold up the load of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Indian Air Force's IL-76 is bringing two cryogenic oxygen containers from Jakarta, Indonesia to Jamnagar. As per a statement from the IAF, another one is transporting three containers from Singapore to Panagarh.

Within the country, an IAF C-17 airlifted four oxygen tankers from Nagpur to Bhubaneswar, four from Vijaywada to Bhubaneswar, two from Lucknow to Ranchi, two from Bhopal to Ranchi and two from Yelahanka to Bhubaneswar. C-17s are in the process of transporting four oxygen tankers from Chandigarh to Ranchi, two from Agra to Jamnagar, three from Hindan to Bhubaneswar, four from Gwalior, Bhopal and Chennai to Ranchi and Jamnagar and six from Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar.

India on Monday registered 3,66,161 new coronavirus cases, the union health ministry informed. With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 2,26,62,575, including 2,46,116 deaths, 37,45,237 active cases, and 3,53,818 recoveries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Researchers map how city people get health boost from nature

The findings of a recent study by researchers from Stanford University suggest that even your local city park may be improving your health. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, lays out how access to n...

Foreign news schedule for Tuesday, May 11

- Microblogging giant Twitter donates USD 15 million to help address Indias COVID-19 crisis.- Chinas population grows marginally to 1.412 billion, may begin to decline by 2022 New census.- New political developments in Nepal.- Stories relat...

Palestinian rocket fire, Israeli strikes in Gaza run into second day

Palestinians fired uninterrupted barrages of rockets into Israel, as its military pounded Gaza with air strikes through the early hours of Tuesday, in a dramatic escalation of clashes in Jerusalem. Explosions shook buildings throughout Gaza...

200 bed Covid isolation centre inaugurated in Hyderabad

In a joint initiative by the International Association of Human Values IAHV and Art of living, a 200 bed Covid isolation centre was inaugurated on Monday at the National Academy of Construction NAC at Hitecx in Hyderabad. The inauguration p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021