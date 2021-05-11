Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: School watchman attempts to rape minor girl, arrested

The Andhra Pradesh Police on Monday arrested a gurukul school watchman after he allegedly attempted to rape a nine-year-old school girl at Vatsavai in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 11-05-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 09:03 IST
Andhra Pradesh: School watchman attempts to rape minor girl, arrested
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh Police on Monday arrested a gurukul school watchman after he allegedly attempted to rape a nine-year-old school girl at Vatsavai in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. The minor girl was beaten and forcibly taken by the watchman, Apparao, Jaggaiahpet police station circle Inspector Chandrasekhar informed.

"A nine-year-old girl studying in class four came to play at the school. Her parents reported to the police around 11 am that the school watchman had beaten her, forcibly taken the girl with him, and tried to rape her. Local Sub Inspector Maha Lakahmanudu immediately rushed to the spot," Chandrasekhar said. An FIR has been registered and a case filed under the provisions of POCSO act and Disha act.

"The accused is arrested and the victim has been sent for medical examination," the station circle inspector added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Researchers map how city people get health boost from nature

The findings of a recent study by researchers from Stanford University suggest that even your local city park may be improving your health. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, lays out how access to n...

Foreign news schedule for Tuesday, May 11

- Microblogging giant Twitter donates USD 15 million to help address Indias COVID-19 crisis.- Chinas population grows marginally to 1.412 billion, may begin to decline by 2022 New census.- New political developments in Nepal.- Stories relat...

Palestinian rocket fire, Israeli strikes in Gaza run into second day

Palestinians fired uninterrupted barrages of rockets into Israel, as its military pounded Gaza with air strikes through the early hours of Tuesday, in a dramatic escalation of clashes in Jerusalem. Explosions shook buildings throughout Gaza...

200 bed Covid isolation centre inaugurated in Hyderabad

In a joint initiative by the International Association of Human Values IAHV and Art of living, a 200 bed Covid isolation centre was inaugurated on Monday at the National Academy of Construction NAC at Hitecx in Hyderabad. The inauguration p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021