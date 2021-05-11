MEDIA-Life-insurance startup Ethos valued at more than $2 bln - Bloomberg News

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
The findings of a recent study by researchers from Stanford University suggest that even your local city park may be improving your health. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, lays out how access to n...
- Microblogging giant Twitter donates USD 15 million to help address Indias COVID-19 crisis.- Chinas population grows marginally to 1.412 billion, may begin to decline by 2022 New census.- New political developments in Nepal.- Stories relat...
Palestinians fired uninterrupted barrages of rockets into Israel, as its military pounded Gaza with air strikes through the early hours of Tuesday, in a dramatic escalation of clashes in Jerusalem. Explosions shook buildings throughout Gaza...
In a joint initiative by the International Association of Human Values IAHV and Art of living, a 200 bed Covid isolation centre was inaugurated on Monday at the National Academy of Construction NAC at Hitecx in Hyderabad. The inauguration p...