In a joint initiative by the International Association of Human Values (IAHV) and Art of living, a 200 bed Covid isolation centre was inaugurated on Monday at the National Academy of Construction (NAC) at Hitecx in Hyderabad.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 11-05-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 10:03 IST
200 bed Covid isolation centre inaugurated in Hyderabad
Inauguration of 200 bed Covid isolation centre in Hyderabad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a joint initiative by the International Association of Human Values (IAHV) and Art of living, a 200 bed Covid isolation centre was inaugurated on Monday at the National Academy of Construction (NAC) at Hitecx in Hyderabad. The inauguration program was attended by TRS MLC K Kavitha along with MLA Arekapudi Gandhi and VC Sajjanar, the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad.

Speaking to the media, the Commissioner of Police, VC Sajjanar said that the center is open for all, and people who have tested positive for Covid and want to isolate themselves are welcome. "The people who are in need of help can contact the Covid Control Room here in Cyberabad," VC Sajjanar said. He further added that people can contact the Covid Control Room at 9490617440.

He added that oxygen is being provided at the Covid centre and hospitals have tied up and medical staff hired to look after the patients. (ANI)

