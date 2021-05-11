Left Menu

IAEA launching new CRP to advancing thermal-hydraulics model, tools development

The CRP is part of IAEA efforts to support the development of advanced water-cooled reactor (WCR) technologies by fostering information exchange and collaborative research and development (R&D) in reactor design, assessment and technical analysis.

IAEA | Updated: 11-05-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 10:37 IST
IAEA launching new CRP to advancing thermal-hydraulics model, tools development
Several conceptual SCWR designs have been developed to generate greater than 1000MWe in Canada, China, the European Union, Japan and the Russian Federation. Image Credit: ANI

The IAEA is launching a new Coordinated Research Project (CRP) to support the Member States in thermal-hydraulics modelling, tools development and experimental studies applicable to the design of supercritical water-cooled reactors (SCWRs). The CRP is part of IAEA efforts to support the development of advanced water-cooled reactor (WCR) technologies by fostering information exchange and collaborative research and development (R&D) in reactor design, assessment and technical analysis.

Several conceptual SCWR designs have been developed to generate greater than 1000MWe in Canada, China, the European Union, Japan and the Russian Federation. In addition, development has been expanded to include the design of super-critical small modular reactors (SCSMRs) with a generating capacity of up to 350MWe, which can also be adopted as prototypes for reference SCWR designs.

SCWRs are advanced reactor concepts designed to operate in light water conditions beyond the critical point (i.e., 22.1MPa and 374°C), providing enhanced characteristics of higher efficiencies, better fuel utilization, lower cost and improved safety compared with typical light water reactors.

The CRP specifically aims to advance the design tools and models (system and sub-channel codes) supported by computational fluid dynamics modelling applied to the design of SCWRs prototypes based on improved knowledge and understanding of thermal-hydraulics related phenomena such as but not limited to heat transfer, hydraulic resistance, instabilities and corrosion effects. Achieving this scope will include the development of new prediction models and performance benchmarks on the specific phenomena.

The major goal of this CRP is to advance conceptual SCWR designs toward their prototyping and close existing gaps in their thermal-hydraulic design.

CRP Overall Objectives

This CRP is aimed at encouraging international collaboration among the IAEA Member States to develop new knowledge needed to fill in gaps in the currently known conceptual SCWR designs, with a view to building a prototype facility. In addition, this CRP is focused on the development of or (re)establishment of R&D capabilities and infrastructure in participating Member States, as well as in training highly qualified personnel on thermal-hydraulics phenomena of supercritical fluids.

Specific CRP Research Objectives

Review and improve correlations for prediction of relevant thermal-hydraulics phenomena such as but not limited to heat transfer, critical heat flux, hydraulic resistance, choked flow and natural circulation in support of SCWR prototype development to establish suitable fluid-to-fluid similarity theories;

Acquire the data and develop/improve engineering correlations and modelling tools applicable to supercritical pressure conditions for advancing conceptual designs into prototype SCWR facilities;

Exploring the use of advanced computing technologies to work towards establishing an integrated digital design platform;

Report all analysis steps (assumptions, evaluation boundary definitions, design parameters, experimental data) and the results achieved;

Develop education/training programmes for early-career engineers and scientists, and establish new opportunities for MS and PhD dissertations to strengthen the promotion of research in advancing SCWR thermal-hydraulic design towards their prototyping; especially encourage female students to participate in graduate studies in the CRP framework R&D areas and apply for the IAEA MSCFP.

The project will be launched at its first Research Coordination Meeting in February 2022.

How to join the CRP

Interested institutions should submit their Proposal for a Research Contract or Agreement by 1 October 2021 directly to the IAEA's Research Contracts Administration Section, using the proposal templates on the CRA web pages.

For further information related to this CRP, potential applicants can contact the Nuclear Power Technology Development Section, Division of Nuclear Power, IAEA Department of Nuclear Energy.

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: Some senior Indian guys don't like being restricted, but felt safe, says MI fielding coach Pamment

Mumbai Indians fielding coach James Pamment has said he felt safe inside the bio-secure environment in the Indian Premier League IPL 2021. Pamment, who arrived in New Zealand on Saturday, following the suspension of the cash-rich league, sa...

Forestry firm Stora Enso to supply Diageo pulp for paper whisky bottles

Finnish forestry firm Stora Enso said on Tuesday it would start supplying pulp for sustainable packaging company Pulpex, a research and development venture of British beverage maker Diageo.Stora Enso and Pulpex will also work together to bu...

UP: Case registered against 35 SP leaders for violating COVID norms in Unnao

A case has been registered against 35 Samajwadi Party SP leaders here for violating COVID-19 norms by holding a meeting without taking permission from the administration, police said on Tuesday.Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi She...

Shinhan Bank Vietnam, a subsidiary of South Korea's Shinhan Bank, is top foreign bank in Vietnam

Seoul South Korea, May 11 ANIGlobal Economic South Koreas leading bank Shinhan Bank has also cemented itself as the No. 1 foreign bank in Vietnam. With 41 networks in operation, Shinhan Bank Vietnam Ltd operates the largest number of local ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021