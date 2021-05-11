Odisha sees 9,793 fresh COVID-19 infections, 18 deaths in last 24 hrs
ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 11-05-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 11:18 IST
As many as 9,793 new COVID-19 cases, 9,706 recoveries, and 18 deaths were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Tuesday.
The total cases now stand at 5,54,666, including 4,57,569 recoveries and 2,215 deaths. At present, there are 94,829 active cases in the state.
Meanwhile, India reported a slight dip in new COVID-19 cases with 3,29,942 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.However, the country recorded more recoveries during this period as 3,56,082 new discharges were reported. With 3,876 new deaths due to COVID-19, the cumulative toll mounted to 2,49,992 deaths.The total positive cases now stands at 2,29,92,517, including 1,90,27,304 recoveries. At present, there are currently 37,15,221 active coronavirus cases in the country. (ANI)
