Anantnag encouter: 3 trapped Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed

All three terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit were killed on Tuesday in an encounter with security forces at Vailoo, Kokernag area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-05-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 11:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

All three terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit were killed on Tuesday in an encounter with security forces at Vailoo, Kokernag area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The encounter had broken out earlier in the day.

Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir had told ANI that three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit were trapped in the encounter. "#Encounter has started at Vailoo, Kokernag area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

