Left Menu

U'khand has highest COVID-19 fatality rate among Himalayan states with 33 deaths per lakh population, says state health dept

With 33 deaths per lakh population, Uttarakhand has the highest COVID-19 mortality rate among the Himalayan states and nationwide it ranks ninth, according to the state health department's data.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 11-05-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 12:25 IST
U'khand has highest COVID-19 fatality rate among Himalayan states with 33 deaths per lakh population, says state health dept
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 33 deaths per lakh population, Uttarakhand has the highest COVID-19 mortality rate among the Himalayan states and nationwide it ranks ninth, according to the state health department's data. In this regard, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash said that one of the major reasons for the rise in death rate in the state is that people, who are reaching the hospital after contracting the virus, is in critical condition.

"One of the reasons for rise in the death toll is that COVID-19 patients are reaching the hospital in critical condition. People should consult a doctor as soon as they see symptoms. So far, 76 per cent of deaths have been at the hospitals," said the Chief Secretary. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand on Monday reported 5541 new COVID-19 cases, said the state health bulletin. The state also recorded 168 Covid-related deaths taking the death tally to 3,896 in the state.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttarakhand on Sunday was among the 16 states/UTs that had deaths per million population higher than the national average at 315. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Naidu greets scientists, technologists on National Technology Day

New Delhi, May 11 PTI Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday extended greetings on the National Technology Day, hoping that innovators bring greater happiness and prosperity in the lives of the people.May 11 is observed as National Tech...

HIGHLIGHTS

PTI RHL...

Medi Assist Healthcare Services files IPO papers with Sebi

Medi Assist Healthcare Services has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi to float an initial share-sale.The initial public offer IPO is entirely an offer of sale of up to 28,028...

Target killing on rise in Pakistan's North Waziristan: Report

The mayhem of target killing is on a rise in the North Waziristan as around 20 people have become victims of such incidents in the first four months of 2021 in the erstwhile FATA region. Recently, a local belonging to North Waziristan has l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021