Left Menu

Disinfection drives, serving 'kadha' in langars among safety measures taken by farmers to keep virus at bay

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 13:02 IST
Disinfection drives, serving 'kadha' in langars among safety measures taken by farmers to keep virus at bay
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

From conducting disinfection drives to serving immunity-boosting 'kadha' in langars, farmers protesting at Tikri and Singhu borders in the national capital against the Centre's three agricultural laws are taking new steps everyday to keep the deadly coronavirus at bay.

Delhi reported 319 more COVID-19 fatalities and 12,651 new cases on Monday, with a positivity rate of 19.10 per cent.

''We disinfected 17-km of the protest site at the Tikri border. And will do it again in the coming days as well. We have been taking all preventive measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, including distributing masks and sanitisers to the protesting farmers,'' Roop Singh of Bharat Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) said on Tuesday.

Singh claimed that the farmers have not got any support from the government in fighting against coronavirus, and that all measures taken to curb the spread of the virus at the Tikri border have been taken by them only.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for almost six months, demanding a repeal of the three agri reform laws enacted by the central government in September last year.

According to farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar, each and every langar at the Singhu border is being sanitised regularly and to improve the immunity of protesting farmers, 'kadha' is also being served on a daily basis.

''The langars operating round-the-clock are being sanitised regularly. To improve the immunity of farmers, they are being served with 'kadha' as well. Also, there are vaccination camps in the vicinity and whoever wants to get vaccinated is free to get the jab,'' said Kohar from Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers' unions spearheading the stir.

''We, from our end, are neither forcing anyone to not have it or have it, this is their personal choice,'' he said.

The Centre has been maintaining that the new farm laws will free farmers from middlemen, giving them more options to sell their crops.

The protesting farmers, however, say the laws will pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the 'mandi' (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Naidu greets scientists, technologists on National Technology Day

New Delhi, May 11 PTI Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday extended greetings on the National Technology Day, hoping that innovators bring greater happiness and prosperity in the lives of the people.May 11 is observed as National Tech...

HIGHLIGHTS

PTI RHL...

Medi Assist Healthcare Services files IPO papers with Sebi

Medi Assist Healthcare Services has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi to float an initial share-sale.The initial public offer IPO is entirely an offer of sale of up to 28,028...

Target killing on rise in Pakistan's North Waziristan: Report

The mayhem of target killing is on a rise in the North Waziristan as around 20 people have become victims of such incidents in the first four months of 2021 in the erstwhile FATA region. Recently, a local belonging to North Waziristan has l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021