HCL to provide 21 oxygen plants to Delhi govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 14:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tech firm HCL on Tuesday said it is supporting the Delhi government with 12,000 oxygen cylinders and 21 oxygen plants. In a statement, HCL said each cylinder has a capacity of 40 litres oxygen whereas 21 oxygen plants will generate 8,800 litres of oxygen per minute. Two of these ready-to-use oxygen plants which were imported from France have already been delivered and will get installed at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in the national capital, it added.

