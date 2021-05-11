Left Menu

Power generation woes in Ivory Coast and Ghana hit industry and neighbours

A drop in electricity generation in Ivory Coast and Ghana has left households and businesses fuming as well as cutting power supplies to neighbouring West African countries Mali and Burkina Faso, officials said. A prolonged dry season has reduced water levels at hydropower dams in both countries that in some cases could take months to resolve, hampering productivity, raising costs and hitting the economies of the world's biggest cocoa producers.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 14:31 IST
Power generation woes in Ivory Coast and Ghana hit industry and neighbours
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A drop in electricity generation in Ivory Coast and Ghana has left households and businesses fuming as well as cutting power supplies to neighbouring West African countries Mali and Burkina Faso, officials said.

A prolonged dry season has reduced water levels at hydropower dams in both countries that in some cases could take months to resolve, hampering productivity, raising costs and hitting the economies of the world's biggest cocoa producers. In Ivory Coast, which exports power to six countries, the national power company faces a generation deficit of about 200 megawatts (MW), or nearly 10% of its 2,230 MW capacity, director general Ahmadou Bakayoko told a news conference on Friday.

Officials told Reuters that most power companies in the country were producing at reduced capacity. "Electricity production at the national level has been severely impacted since November 2020 by major unforeseen technical incidents on our electricity generation tools," Energy Minister Thomas Camera told the same news conference.

Camara said the national power utility, Ivory Coast Electricity Company (CIE), had been forced to use reserve water from its reservoirs to keep hydropower plants going but there was not enough rain to replenish dams. Delays in the expansion of the Azito thermal power plant in the main city Abidjan due to the coronavirus pandemic have also hit capacity. The situation could return to normal around July, he said.

"We have drastically reduced exports to 60 MW from 200 MW," Camara said. A spokesman at Mali's energy ministry told Reuters that electricity imports from Ivory Coast had fallen 30%, causing repeated outages and leading to a 100 MW generation deficit.

Burkina Faso's utility blamed its power shortages and cuts on generation constraints in Ghana and Ivory Coast. In Ghana, which exports to Burkina Faso, the national utility is carrying out rolling outages until May 17.

The power regulator on Friday blamed the problem on several issues including work on transmission lines and a lack of rain that has left reservoirs depleted in the north of the country. GENERATOR RUSH

The outages in Ivory Coast have led to complaints from the cocoa sector, which depends on a steady power supply for its grinding machines. Two industry sources said most cocoa grinders were operating at between 25% and 50% of capacity. The power cuts have led to a rush by businesses to secure diesel-powered generators which are scarce and expensive. Those unable to afford them have sent workers home, the sources said.

"This has led to additional production costs for us because diesel generators cost three to four times more than conventional electricity," said Louis Amede, director general of Ivory Coast's business federation. He said the national utility was rationing power to companies, supplying them for just 12 hours out of every 48.

In Abidjan's working-class district of Yopougon, several small businesses including sewing workshops, hairdressing salons and bakeries were unable to operate. Luc Pare, a young fashion designer, lay on a bench in his shop, waiting for power to return so he could use his sewing machine.

"We can't work. Eid celebration is approaching. I have a lot of orders and I don't know what to say to customers who are very demanding."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bumrah receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Bumrah posted a picture of himself getting vaccinated on Twitter and he captioned the post as Vaccinated. Please stay safe everyone.On Monday, India skip...

Nickel futures rise on firm spot demand

Nickel prices on Tuesday rose 1.15 per cent to Rs 1,324.70 per kg in the futures trade as speculators built fresh positions on rising demand from alloy makers in the spot market.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for the May ...

TMC leader shot at in Bengal's Hooghly district

A TMC leader was shot at by indentified miscreants in West Bengals Hooghly district on Tuesday when he was buying vegetables at a local market, a police officer said.Aditya Niyogi, former vice chairman of Bansberia Municipalty, was taken to...

Polish court, state institutions evacuated on day of FX mortgage sitting

The buildings of Polish state institutions including the Supreme Court were evacuated due to a bomb threat on Tuesday, the institutions and media said, the day the courts Civil Chamber is due to issue guidance on Swiss franc mortgages.The p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021