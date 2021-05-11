Left Menu

Myanmar's junta approves $2.8 bln investment, including gas power plant

Myanmar's military rulers have approved new investment in projects worth nearly $2.8 billion, including a liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant that will cost $2.5 billion, the country's investment body said. Approvals for 15 projects were given on Friday by the Myanmar Investment Commission, according to a statement on the website of the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration.

Reuters | Naypyitaw | Updated: 11-05-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 14:52 IST
Myanmar's junta approves $2.8 bln investment, including gas power plant
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Myanmar's military rulers have approved new investment in projects worth nearly $2.8 billion, including a liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant that will cost $2.5 billion, the country's investment body said.

Approvals for 15 projects were given on Friday by the Myanmar Investment Commission, according to a statement on the website of the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration. The announcement comes with much of Myanmar's economy paralysed by protests and strikes since the army seized power on Feb. 1. Research firm Fitch Solutions has forecast the economy will contract by 20 percent this year.

In addition to the plant to generate power for local needs, other projects approved included for livestock, manufacturing and services sectors, the statement said. It did not give details of the companies behind the projects or which countries they are from. The biggest investors in Myanmar in recent years have been China, Singapore and Thailand although much of the investment from Singapore has been channelled from elsewhere.

Most of Myanmar's electric power is currently generated from hydroelectric projects, but LNG has been seen as increasingly important for a country whose economy had boomed during a decade of democratic reforms, leading to erratic electricity supplies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japanese region says deaths at home surge amid COVID-19 wave

A growing number of Japanese people are dying of COVID-19 at home as more infectious variants of the coronavirus fuel a fourth wave of infections and hospital resources are stretched to the verge of collapse.Public anger with the government...

National Bamboo Mission launches MIS module for strengthening domestic Agarbatti industry

The National Bamboo Mission has launched an MIS Management Information Systems based reporting platform for agarbatti stick production to collate the locations of stick making units, availability of raw material, functioning of the units, p...

Britain to introduce legislation to protect N.Ireland army veterans

Britain plans to introduce legislation to give greater protection to former soldiers who served during decades of sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland. Prosecutions linked to the violence are increasingly unlikely to result in convictions...

Goa: Minor oxygen leakage at south Goa district hospital

A minor oxygen leakage occurred at the South Goa district hospital SGDH in Margao on Tuesday afternoon when the gas was being filled in the main storage tank on the campus from a tanker, but there is no casualty, a police official said.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021