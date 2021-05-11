Left Menu

Delhi's COVID-positivity rate drops to 19pc from 36 pc

Over the last few days, the COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has declined from 36 per cent to 19 per cent, informed health minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday, adding that the caseload has dropped to 12,500.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 15:13 IST
Delhi's COVID-positivity rate drops to 19pc from 36 pc
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Over the last few days, the COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has declined from 36 per cent to 19 per cent, informed health minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday, adding that the caseload has dropped to 12,500. He added that till the positivity rate reaches below 5 per cent and the caseload goes below 3,000 to 4,000 cases per day, citizens can't be at ease.

"In the last few days, the positivity rate has declined from 36 per cent to 19.1 per cent with the caseload also going down from 28,000 per day to about 12,500. Till we reach positivity rate at below 5 per cent and caseload below 3000-4000 cases, we can't be at ease," Jain said. Delhi reported just 12,651 new COVID-19 cases, 319 deaths and 13,306 recoveries in the last 24 hours, a significant improvement from its peak of over 28,000 last month.

The health minister also warned that the second wave is still very much there and about 80,000 tests are being conducted every day. When asked why testing numbers had reduced over the last few days, the health minister said that due to the lockdown, people aren't coming out as they did before.

"The wave is very much there, but seemingly its peak is gradually declining since April end. Every day about 80,000 tests being done. Due to lockdown, people aren't coming out, while earlier people were going out with everybody being tested," he said. Jain further informed that the demand for oxygen remains high although beds are less, they are available.

"We have about 23,000 beds of which 20,000 are occupied, It's a huge number. Oxygen supply should continue otherwise it will be problematic. We are getting a little less than the requirement of 700 tonnes LMO," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tech giants join call for funding U.S. chip production

Some of the worlds biggest chip buyers, including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Incs Google, are joining top chip-makers such as Intel Corp to create a new lobbying group to press for government chip manufacturing subsidies.The new...

UK to ban default passwords for smart TVs, speakers to boost security

Britain will improve the security of smartphones, TVs and connected speakers by banning easy-to-hack default passwords and telling customers when security updates will end, according to a briefing document for the Queens speech. The measure...

Gold declines Rs 212; silver tumbles Rs 973

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday declined by Rs 212 to Rs 47,308 per 10 gram with a decline in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,520 per 10 gram.S...

Japanese region says deaths at home surge amid COVID-19 wave

A growing number of Japanese people are dying of COVID-19 at home as more infectious variants of the coronavirus fuel a fourth wave of infections and hospital resources are stretched to the verge of collapse.Public anger with the government...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021