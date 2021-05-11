Seminar on Social Infrastructure Financing and use of Digital Technologies organised

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 15:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, and the New Development Bank (NDB) are jointly organising a virtual seminar on "Social Infrastructure Financing and Use of Digital Technologies" on May 13, 2021, as part of the Economic and Financial Cooperation Agenda under the Indian BRICS Chairship, 2021.

The COVID-19 Pandemic has reinforced the importance of investing in social infrastructure and underpinned the importance of leveraging Digital Technologies in both advanced and emerging economies. The challenges faced, are common to all, especially to the BRICS nations. There is great potential in building sustainable mechanism to chart the way forward and share the common benefits associated with social, economic and digital development.

This seminar will engage high-level participants from both the public and private sector and will focus on the key issues surrounding social infrastructure financing and the use of Digital Technologies in the 21st century.

During panel discussions and two thematic sessions, a various topic such as

the importance of investing in social infrastructure to promote sustainable development

steps for tackling the challenges related to social infrastructure financing

ways to de-risk the projects to enhance private sector participation

the value of integrating digital technology into social infrastructure to enhance the delivery of health and education in the post-COVID-19 recovery; and

explore the range of viable models and instruments for financing social infrastructure in the BRICS countries, will be deliberated.

Shri Ajay Seth, Secretary, Economic Affairs will make the inaugural address, followed by an address by Mr Marcos Troyjo, President NDB. The keynote speech will be delivered by Prof. Jeffrey D. Sachs, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development, Columbia University.

(With Inputs from PIB)

