Left Menu

Sensex tumbles 341 pts on weak global cues, Nifty ends below 14,900

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-05-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 15:59 IST
Sensex tumbles 341 pts on weak global cues, Nifty ends below 14,900

Snapping its four-session rising streak, equity benchmark Sensex tumbled 341 points on Tuesday, led by losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and TCS amid negative cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 340.60 points or 0.69 per cent lower at 49,161.81.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slumped 91.60 points or 0.61 per cent to 14,850.75.

Kotak Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 3 per cent, followed by HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, HUL and Titan.

On the other hand, NTPC, ONGC, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement and SBI were among the gainers.

According to Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities, weak cues from global markets and selling pressure across the counters dragged benchmark indices.

''Rising concerns over inflation globally due to sharp rise in commodity prices dragged Asian markets. Further, China inflation data also weighed on sentiments. However, domestic benchmark indices outperformed its Asian peers,'' he said.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a negative note, while Shanghai finished with gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with significant losses in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.66 per cent lower at USD 67.87 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures fall over 1% on inflation worries

Futures tracking the Nasdaq dropped more than 1 on Tuesday, pointing to an another day of losses for technology-related stocks with lofty valuations on worries over inflation.Shares of Apple, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc and Go...

Britain sets out plans to crack down on spying by foreign states

Britain set out plans to crack down on hostile activity by foreign states on Tuesday, introducing a proposed law to give security services and law enforcement new powers to tackle growing threats. The bill will haul legislation into the mod...

Nomura cuts FY22 growth estimate to 10.8% due to lockdowns

Japanese brokerage Nomura on Tuesday cut its GDP growth estimate for the current 2021-22 fiscal to 10.8 per cent from the earlier 12.6 per cent, blaming the impact of the second wave-induced lockdowns.It said the activity levels have droppe...

Tata Motors extends free service period amid pandemic

Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has extended warranty and free service period till June 30 for those passenger vehicle customers whose tenures are due on April 1 and May 31, in view of the ongoing curbs across the country due to the second w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021