Left Menu

WCD Ministry and Indian Academy of Pediatrics partner to provide expert care at Child Care Institutions

In a series of tweets, she informed, “this will be in addition to medical care provided to children under the scheme for Child Protection Services”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 16:07 IST
WCD Ministry and Indian Academy of Pediatrics partner to provide expert care at Child Care Institutions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani has said that with a view to providing expert care to children residing at Govt. Child Care Institutions (CCI) across the country, Ministry of Women and Child Development is engaging with the Indian Academy of Pediatrics. In a series of tweets, she informed, "this will be in addition to medical care provided to children under the scheme for Child Protection Services".

The minister tweeted, "Care-takers / Child Protection Officers even from remotest corners of the country will be able to avail this telemedicine service by expert Pediatricians every afternoon 6 days a week. Thousands of children across more than 2000 CCIs will benefit through this service".

In another tweet, Smt. Irani mentioned, "Currently teams of experts, from a strong network of 30000 Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) members, are being constituted at Central, Zonal, State and City level to offer services to vulnerable children. Every Government run / aided CCI will have an expert assigned by the IAP".Thanking the Indian Academy of Pediatrics and its members for offering their services to vulnerable children, the minister tweeted, "their commitment and GOI's resolute efforts will make expert medical consultation just a phone call away for children living in Government Child Care Institutions"

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures fall over 1% on inflation worries

Futures tracking the Nasdaq dropped more than 1 on Tuesday, pointing to an another day of losses for technology-related stocks with lofty valuations on worries over inflation.Shares of Apple, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc and Go...

Britain sets out plans to crack down on spying by foreign states

Britain set out plans to crack down on hostile activity by foreign states on Tuesday, introducing a proposed law to give security services and law enforcement new powers to tackle growing threats. The bill will haul legislation into the mod...

Nomura cuts FY22 growth estimate to 10.8% due to lockdowns

Japanese brokerage Nomura on Tuesday cut its GDP growth estimate for the current 2021-22 fiscal to 10.8 per cent from the earlier 12.6 per cent, blaming the impact of the second wave-induced lockdowns.It said the activity levels have droppe...

Tata Motors extends free service period amid pandemic

Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has extended warranty and free service period till June 30 for those passenger vehicle customers whose tenures are due on April 1 and May 31, in view of the ongoing curbs across the country due to the second w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021