WCD Ministry and Indian Academy of Pediatrics partner to provide expert care at Child Care Institutions

Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani has said that with a view to providing expert care to children residing at Govt. Child Care Institutions (CCI) across the country, Ministry of Women and Child Development is engaging with the Indian Academy of Pediatrics. In a series of tweets, she informed, "this will be in addition to medical care provided to children under the scheme for Child Protection Services".

The minister tweeted, "Care-takers / Child Protection Officers even from remotest corners of the country will be able to avail this telemedicine service by expert Pediatricians every afternoon 6 days a week. Thousands of children across more than 2000 CCIs will benefit through this service".

In another tweet, Smt. Irani mentioned, "Currently teams of experts, from a strong network of 30000 Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) members, are being constituted at Central, Zonal, State and City level to offer services to vulnerable children. Every Government run / aided CCI will have an expert assigned by the IAP".Thanking the Indian Academy of Pediatrics and its members for offering their services to vulnerable children, the minister tweeted, "their commitment and GOI's resolute efforts will make expert medical consultation just a phone call away for children living in Government Child Care Institutions"

(With Inputs from PIB)