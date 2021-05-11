Left Menu

Massive fire at commercial building in Hyderabad, no casualties reported

A major fire broke out at a commercial building at Koti here in Hyderabad on Monday, said M Srinivas Reddy, District Fire Officer, Hyderabad, adding that no casualties were reported in the mishap.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 11-05-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 16:29 IST
Massive fire at commercial building in Hyderabad, no casualties reported
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A major fire broke out at a commercial building at Koti here in Hyderabad on Monday, said M Srinivas Reddy, District Fire Officer, Hyderabad, adding that no casualties were reported in the mishap. According to Reddy, a total of seven commercial shops were gutted in the fire. Fire officers involved in the fire fighting operations said that it took them nearly about 10 hours to bring the situation under control.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Reddy said, "Everybody was evacuated from the building immediately after the fire broke out. In the building, the upper ground and the floor above are commercial space and the rest of the floors are occupied by residents. The permissions of the building to run commercial spaces are yet to be verified." "The fire broke out due to an electric glitch and said that was a massive fire accident that took nearly about 10 hours to control using 5 fire tenders," said Reddy.

He further mentioned that the commercial shops that were engulfed in the fire were two optical stores and the rest being cloth shops. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Palestinian rockets fired into Israel kill two women, medic says

Rockets fired by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip killed two women in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on Tuesday, Eli Bin, head of the Magen David Ambulance service, told reporters.Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Jeffrey Hel...

Two Brazil states suspend COVID-19 vaccination of pregnant women

Brazils Sao Paulo state said on Tuesday it was suspending COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women with risk factors after the health regulator said all pregnant women should not get the AstraZeneca shot.Rio de Janeiros health secretary also...

India's Olympic-bound shooting team leaves for training-cum-competition tour of Croatia

The Olympic-bound Indian shooting team on Tuesday left for Croatia for a two and a half months training-cum-competition tour, its final tune-up to the upcoming Tokyo Games.With coaches and support staff in tow, a 13-member Indian shooting t...

Unprecedented India-UK mobility pact overcomes past barriers: Priti Patel

A new Migration and Mobility Partnership MMP signed between India and the UK recently is an unprecedented reciprocal agreement that will overcome the barriers around mobility and migration of the past, British Home Secretary Priti Patel has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021