Left Menu

NCB nabs partner of drug peddler Tiger Mustafa from Uttarakhand

Mumbai unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday nabbed a partner of arrested drug peddler Tiger Mustafa from Uttarakhand's Mandi.

ANI | Mandi (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 11-05-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 16:58 IST
NCB nabs partner of drug peddler Tiger Mustafa from Uttarakhand
A passport-size pic of the arrested. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday nabbed a partner of arrested drug peddler Tiger Mustafa from Uttarakhand's Mandi. The arrested has been identified as Bhupendra Negi.

Negi, besides being a partner of Mustafa in drug business, is also the owner of the hotel from where Mustafa was arrested last week. On May 2, Mumbai and Goa units of the NCB had arrested Mustafa in a joint operation from Goa on Sunday night recovering a huge amount of drugs from his possession. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Palestinian rockets fired into Israel kill two women, medic says

Rockets fired by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip killed two women in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on Tuesday, Eli Bin, head of the Magen David Ambulance service, told reporters.Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Jeffrey Hel...

Two Brazil states suspend COVID-19 vaccination of pregnant women

Brazils Sao Paulo state said on Tuesday it was suspending COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women with risk factors after the health regulator said all pregnant women should not get the AstraZeneca shot.Rio de Janeiros health secretary also...

India's Olympic-bound shooting team leaves for training-cum-competition tour of Croatia

The Olympic-bound Indian shooting team on Tuesday left for Croatia for a two and a half months training-cum-competition tour, its final tune-up to the upcoming Tokyo Games.With coaches and support staff in tow, a 13-member Indian shooting t...

Unprecedented India-UK mobility pact overcomes past barriers: Priti Patel

A new Migration and Mobility Partnership MMP signed between India and the UK recently is an unprecedented reciprocal agreement that will overcome the barriers around mobility and migration of the past, British Home Secretary Priti Patel has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021