NCB nabs partner of drug peddler Tiger Mustafa from Uttarakhand
Mumbai unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday nabbed a partner of arrested drug peddler Tiger Mustafa from Uttarakhand's Mandi.ANI | Mandi (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 11-05-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 16:58 IST
Mumbai unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday nabbed a partner of arrested drug peddler Tiger Mustafa from Uttarakhand's Mandi. The arrested has been identified as Bhupendra Negi.
Negi, besides being a partner of Mustafa in drug business, is also the owner of the hotel from where Mustafa was arrested last week. On May 2, Mumbai and Goa units of the NCB had arrested Mustafa in a joint operation from Goa on Sunday night recovering a huge amount of drugs from his possession. (ANI)
