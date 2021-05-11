Liquor shops allowed to open in Varanasi for few hours

Liquor shops opened in Varanasi on Tuesday for few hours amid restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19. As per the official orders, they are allowed to operate from 7 am to 1 pm.

The curfew imposed in the district to contain the spread of COVID-19 has been extended till 7 am on May 17. The restrictions exempt industrial activities, hardware shops and government construction works. Dairies, vegetable and fruit shops, bakeries, sweets shops, liquor shops will remain open till 1 pm.

As per the union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh has 2,25,271 active COVID-19 case. The state has seen 12,83,754 recoveries and death toll has gone up to 15,742. Uttar Pradesh is one of the ten states whcih account for over 72 per cent of the new coronavirus cases in the country. (ANI)

