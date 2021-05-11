Turkish firm threatens to cut power supply to Lebanon, ministry says

Turkish firm threatens to cut power supply to Lebanon, ministry saysReuters | Beirut | Updated: 11-05-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 17:14 IST
A Turkish company that provides Lebanon with electricity from a power barge has threatened to cut off supplies, the Lebanese Finance Ministry said on Tuesday, citing a Lebanese lawmaker.
The ministry statement said Lebanon, which is in the midst of a financial crisis that led the country to default on its debts, could be plunged into "total darkness" if the Turkish firm Karadeniz disconnected its 400 megawatt (MW) supply.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Lebanese president calls for effort against drug smuggling after Saudi ban
Lebanese president calls for effort against drug smuggling after Saudi ban
Lebanese composer missing in Saudi Arabia - sources, local media
Iran, US agree to prisoner swap and release of frozen funds, says Lebanese pro-Iranian channel; no confirmation
Lebanese prosecutor opens probe into central bank governor and brother