Turkish firm threatens to cut power supply to Lebanon, ministry says

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 11-05-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 17:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Turkish company that provides Lebanon with electricity from a power barge has threatened to cut off supplies, the Lebanese Finance Ministry said on Tuesday, citing a Lebanese lawmaker.

The ministry statement said Lebanon, which is in the midst of a financial crisis that led the country to default on its debts, could be plunged into "total darkness" if the Turkish firm Karadeniz disconnected its 400 megawatt (MW) supply.

