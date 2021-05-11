Left Menu

AP CM asks Centre to hike liquid medical oxygen allocation to 910 tonnes

PTI | Vja | Updated: 11-05-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 17:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday urged the Centre to increase the liquid medical oxygen (LMO) allocation to the state to 910 tonnes to meet the current patient load.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said the LMO allocation to the state as of April 24 was 480 tonnes, which was revised to 590 tonnes on May 8.

''The revised allocation is not at all commensurate with the increasing active (Covid-19) cases. On May 10, oxygen supplies from Chennai and Karnataka were delayed and led to the unfortunate incident wherein 11 persons died due to lack of oxygen in Tirupati,'' the Chief Minister pointed out.

He said allocation from JSW plant at Bellary in Karnataka has to be increased from 20 to 150 tonnes as it has enhanced its capacity recently.

Further, allocation from suppliers in Odisha also should be enhanced substantially from 210 to 400 tonnes, he added.

''In addition, 20 LMO tankers may be allotted to the state to transport this extra allocation from Odisha using the Oxygen Express methodology, duly tying up with the Indian Railways.'' ''Hence, I request your intervention to increase the LMO allocation to 910 tonnes and also allot 20 LMO tankers so as to ensure oxygen supplies to all hospitals to take care of the current patient load,'' Jagan requested Modi.

