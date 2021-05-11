Two Brazil states suspend COVID-19 vaccination of pregnant women

Two Brazil states suspend COVID-19 vaccination of pregnant womenReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 11-05-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 17:44 IST
Brazil's Sao Paulo state said on Tuesday it was suspending COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women with risk factors after the health regulator said all pregnant women should not get the AstraZeneca shot.
Rio de Janeiro's health secretary also said the vaccination of all pregnant women would be suspended in the state.
