Palestinian rockets fired into Israel kill two women, medic says

Palestinian rockets fired into Israel kill two women, medic saysReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-05-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 17:52 IST
Rockets fired by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip killed two women in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on Tuesday, Eli Bin, head of the Magen David Ambulance service, told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza Strip
- Magen
- Ashkelon
- Jeffrey Heller
- Israeli
- Palestinian
- Eli Bin