Left Menu

US STOCKS-Tech rout set to extend as investors fear rising inflation

"If you're valuing a high-growth company based on its earnings ten years out, those earnings into the future are worth a lot less today at higher inflation levels." In a late session reversal on Monday, inflation jitters drove investors away from growth stocks to cyclicals, which benefit the most as the economy reopens, resulting in the S&P 500 logging its worst day in nearly eight weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 18:26 IST
US STOCKS-Tech rout set to extend as investors fear rising inflation

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open sharply lower on Tuesday, signaling another day of losses for technology-related stocks with lofty valuations on worries over inflation. The outperformers of 2020, Apple, Facebook Inc , Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc and Google-parent Alphabet Inc dropped between 1.7% and 2.8% in premarket trading, while Tesla Inc fell nearly 8%.

Since the start of May, the 10-member NYSE FANG+TM index , which includes the core FAANG group of stocks alongside Tesla, Alibaba, and Twitter Inc, have shed more than $442 billion in market value as of May 10. The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note ticked up to 1.604% ahead of consumer price index report on Wednesday, with investors fearing a strong reading could prompt the Federal Reserve to alter its ultra loose monetary policy.

"We've seen a spike in commodity prices, economic data has been very strong and an uptick in rates has really pressured the technology complex," said Dan Eye, head of asset allocation and equity research, Fort Pitt Capital Group. "If you're valuing a high-growth company based on its earnings ten years out, those earnings into the future are worth a lot less today at higher inflation levels."

In a late session reversal on Monday, inflation jitters drove investors away from growth stocks to cyclicals, which benefit the most as the economy reopens, resulting in the S&P 500 logging its worst day in nearly eight weeks. At 8:29 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 297 points, or 0.86%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 53.75 points, or 1.28%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 265 points, or 1.98%.

Simon Property Group Inc fell 3.7% after the U.S. mall operator said it does not expect a return to 2019 occupancy levels until next year or 2023, as it looks to play hardball in rent negotiations with tenants. L Brands Inc fell 3% after the company said it plans to split itself into two publicly traded companies, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret, after the retailer decided against a sale of the lingerie brand.

Energy stocks including Occidental Petroleum Corp, APA Corp and Chevron Corp fell between 1.3% and 4% as oil prices declines sharply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra govt seeks allocation of additional 320 MT of oxygen from Centre

Andhra Pradesh YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking allocation of additional 320 metric tonnes MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen LMO and 20 tankers for oxygen supplies. At present, the central government ha...

Army sets up 100-bed COVID hospital at Faridabad

A 100-bed hospital has been jointly set up by the Army with the Haryana government at Faridabad for COVID-19 patients, a statement said on Tuesday.The Armys Western Command had announced a few days ago that it would set up three hospitals f...

Allowing cash payments of over Rs 2 lakh to hospitals aimed at facilitating COVID patients: CBDT

The Income Tax department on Tuesday said its decision to allow hospitals, dispensaries and COVID care centres to accept cash payment in excess of Rs 2 lakh from patients or their kin has helped to facilitate patients during the pandemic.Re...

Oxygen tanker leaks in Goa hospital, one injured

One person sustained injuries due to leakage from an oxygen tanker in South Goa District Hospital SGDH in Margao on Tuesday afternoon. Clouds of smoke were seen coming out from the tanker.After we were informed about the incident, our team ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021