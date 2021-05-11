Left Menu

SARS plans afoot to address tax avoidance in minibus industry

Tax avoidance, the Minister said in a Parliamentary response, was, however, across the tax ecosystem in general.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-05-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 18:40 IST
SARS plans afoot to address tax avoidance in minibus industry
Mboweni said R5 million had been collected in Corporate Income Tax (CIT) from taxi operators. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Plans are afoot by the South African Revenue Services (SARS) to address tax avoidance in the country's minibus taxi industry, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has revealed.

Tax avoidance, the Minister said in a Parliamentary response, was, however, across the tax ecosystem in general.

In an effort to address this, the revenue collector was adopting a number of targeted interventions.

The Minister said the interventions are aimed at achieving the SARS strategic intent of building a tax and customs system that is premised on voluntary compliance.

Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament, Geordin Hill-Lewis had in his question to the Minister, asked how much in corporate tax, had the revenue collector received from the minibus taxi industry.

Mboweni said R5 million had been collected in Corporate Income Tax (CIT) from taxi operators.

However, he said, this amount includes tax collected from their employment income.

"This is because the industry does not correctly disclose income from taxi business on their CIT returns but included under a generic income source code. We were not able to determine income solely from taxi operations. Our analysis indicates that the majority of the taxi industry is declaring a nil return or are having a refund due to them," he responded.

He added that the strategic intent of collection was achieved through the creation of clarity and certainty of tax obligations, making it simple, easy and seamless to meet tax obligations and ultimately by creating a credible threat of detection whilst making it hard and costly to remain non-compliant.

"To this end, SARS has a unit dedicated to improving compliance of SMMEs, taxi industry included; we had various engagements with the industry bodies in the year 2020/21 to create alignment as well as to educate," he said.

Furthermore, SARS has worked in collaboration with the Department of Transport to share data on work on their taxi industry transformation agenda.

In response to the perceived non-compliance by the taxi industry, the revenue service has commenced a process of developing a compliance plan for the Taxi industry to encourage voluntary compliance and potentially propose the appropriate tax regime specifically for the industry.

"This work will be concluded in the 2021/22 financial year. The working with and through stakeholders as one of the stated strategic objectives is crucial and informs the stakeholder engagements as detailed above," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra govt seeks allocation of additional 320 MT of oxygen from Centre

Andhra Pradesh YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking allocation of additional 320 metric tonnes MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen LMO and 20 tankers for oxygen supplies. At present, the central government ha...

Army sets up 100-bed COVID hospital at Faridabad

A 100-bed hospital has been jointly set up by the Army with the Haryana government at Faridabad for COVID-19 patients, a statement said on Tuesday.The Armys Western Command had announced a few days ago that it would set up three hospitals f...

Allowing cash payments of over Rs 2 lakh to hospitals aimed at facilitating COVID patients: CBDT

The Income Tax department on Tuesday said its decision to allow hospitals, dispensaries and COVID care centres to accept cash payment in excess of Rs 2 lakh from patients or their kin has helped to facilitate patients during the pandemic.Re...

Oxygen tanker leaks in Goa hospital, one injured

One person sustained injuries due to leakage from an oxygen tanker in South Goa District Hospital SGDH in Margao on Tuesday afternoon. Clouds of smoke were seen coming out from the tanker.After we were informed about the incident, our team ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021