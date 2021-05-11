Left Menu

Western Cape Water Supply System increases slightly by almost 1%

“DWS is rehabilitating the Kwagaskloof Dam and upgrading the Brandvlei pump station in this region. Both projects will bring the much needed local jobs,” Ratau said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-05-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 18:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Western Cape Water Supply System (WCWSS), which comprises the six largest dams in the Western Cape, has increased slightly by almost 1% as compared to last week.

This is according to the Department of Water and Sanitation's weekly hydrological report of Monday.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said the Theewaterskloof Dam, the largest dam in the Western Cape is at 73.47%, which is notable given that the province winter rainfall season has just started.

The Breede River Catchment, which covers the greater Breede Valley, Witzenberg, and Langeberg, is stable at 53.10%.

The Bulshoek, Eikenhof, De Bos, Klipberg, Duiwehoks, Korente Vet, Prins River, and Miertjies kraal Dams have seen an over 5% increase week on week.

Last week, the early winter storms made landfall-hitting towns in the Overberg and the Cape Winelands.

The department said it is unfortunate that there were reports of lives being lost due to drowning near Bonniavale town.

"Although our motto is "Water is Life" we should be mindful of the dangers that come with heavy rains," Ratau said.

As part of safety measures around water resources, DWS has resolved to assist communities to avoid loss of life by issuing the following advisory:

During heavy rains, communities are urged to exercise due care when crossing low-lying bridges and water systems.

Citizens are urged not to go engage in recreational activities near water facilities during inclement weather as these conditions make it very difficult for others to see if anyone is in trouble.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

