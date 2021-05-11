Left Menu

U.S. fuel supplies tighten as energy pipeline outage enters fifth day

"Encouraging pipelines to voluntarily adopt best practices is an inadequate response," said Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chair Richard Glick. Fuel supply disruption has driven gasoline prices at the pump to a three-year high and demand has spiked in some areas served by the pipeline as motorists fill their tanks.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 18:44 IST
U.S. fuel supplies tighten as energy pipeline outage enters fifth day

Supplies of gasoline tightened further in parts of the United States on Tuesday as the shutdown of the nation’s biggest fuel pipeline by hackers entered its fifth day, raising concern about price spikes at the pumps ahead of the summer driving season. The Colonial Pipeline said it was working toward a substantial restart of operations by the end of this week after a cyberattack forced it to cease operations on Friday, choking off nearly half of the East Coast's fuel supply and underscoring the vulnerability of U.S. energy infrastructure to hackers.

Colonial's website was down early on Tuesday, which Colonial said was a "temporary service disruption" unrelated to the ransomware. The FBI has accused a shadowy criminal gang called DarkSide of the ransomware attack. DarkSide is believed to be based in Russia or Eastern Europe and avoids targeting computers that use languages from former Soviet republics, cyber experts say.

Russia's embassy in the United States on Tuesday rejected speculation that Moscow was responsible for the attack. President Joe Biden on Monday said there was no evidence thus far that Russia's government was involved, but said there was evidence that the culprits' ransomware was in Russia.

Ransomware is a type of malware designed to lock computers by encrypting data and demanding payment to regain access. A statement issued in DarkSide's name on Monday said: "Our goal is to make money, and not creating problems for society."

It is unknown how much money the hackers are seeking, and Colonial has not commented on whether it would pay. The top U.S. energy regulator issued a call on Monday for mandatory cybersecurity standards for pipeline operators. "Encouraging pipelines to voluntarily adopt best practices is an inadequate response," said Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chair Richard Glick.

Fuel supply disruption has driven gasoline prices at the pump to a three-year high and demand has spiked in some areas served by the pipeline as motorists fill their tanks. National average pump prices are approaching their highest levels since May 2014, the American Automobile Association said. The association warned against hoarding, saying that thins supplies further.

Florida resident Katina Willey told Reuters on Monday she went to five gas stations before she found one that had fuel available. "There were lines at three of the five stations I tried," she said. Other motorists said they were also seeking to fill up for fear the situation could worsen. If the disruption stretches on, fuel suppliers could ship by trucks and rail instead to make up for some of the shortfalls. The Department of Transportation on Sunday lifted driver restrictions on fuel haulers in 17 states affected by the shutdown.

Citgo Petroleum Corp cut production at its 418,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Lake Charles, Louisiana, refinery and Total reduced gasoline production at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas due to the pipeline outage, sources told Reuters on Monday. U.S. Gulf Coast refiners, including Marathon Petroleum , Valero Energy, Phillips 66 and PBF Energy, booked at least four tankers to store fuel off the Gulf Coast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra govt seeks allocation of additional 320 MT of oxygen from Centre

Andhra Pradesh YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking allocation of additional 320 metric tonnes MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen LMO and 20 tankers for oxygen supplies. At present, the central government ha...

Army sets up 100-bed COVID hospital at Faridabad

A 100-bed hospital has been jointly set up by the Army with the Haryana government at Faridabad for COVID-19 patients, a statement said on Tuesday.The Armys Western Command had announced a few days ago that it would set up three hospitals f...

Allowing cash payments of over Rs 2 lakh to hospitals aimed at facilitating COVID patients: CBDT

The Income Tax department on Tuesday said its decision to allow hospitals, dispensaries and COVID care centres to accept cash payment in excess of Rs 2 lakh from patients or their kin has helped to facilitate patients during the pandemic.Re...

Oxygen tanker leaks in Goa hospital, one injured

One person sustained injuries due to leakage from an oxygen tanker in South Goa District Hospital SGDH in Margao on Tuesday afternoon. Clouds of smoke were seen coming out from the tanker.After we were informed about the incident, our team ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021