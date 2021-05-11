IREDA conferred with Green Urja Award

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. IREDA has been conferred with the "Green Urja Award" for being the Leading Public Institution in the Financing Institution for Renewable Energy this year by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC). The award was received by Shri Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), IREDA from Dr Ajay Mathur, Director General, International Solar Alliance in presence of Shri Anil Razdan, Chairman, ICC National Expert Committee on Energy in a virtual ceremony held today.

IREDA gets the award for the pivotal and developmental role it plays in Green Energy Financing. Appreciating the members of the jury for selecting IREDA, Shri Das said that he is honoured to receive this award on behalf of IREDA. The award recognises our immense contribution to the development of the Renewable Energy Sector in line with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Further, Shri Das expressed his gratitude to Hon'ble Union Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy, Shri R K Singh who has been instrumental in guiding and facilitating IREDA with his fast decision-making approach for the overall growth of the Power and RE sector. He also thanked Shri Indu Sekhar Chaturvedi, Secretary, MNRE and other officials of MNRE for their continuous support to the company. CMD, IREDA dedicated the awards to all the IREDANs for constant hard work and making their best efforts to give outstanding performance in last year despite numerous challenges including COVID-19.

Despite the pandemic time, IREDA has ended the year 2020-21 ended on a strong note and disbursed the second highest (from the date of inception) amount of loan amounting to Rs. 8827 crore, which indicates that IREDA has the ability to translate this problem into an opportunity.

On this occasion, CMD, IREDA also highlighted unique initiatives taken by IREDA to contain the first and second waves of COVID-19. It has constituted an exemplary 'COVID Care Response Team' that is continuously taking care of COVID-19 positive employees and their family members starting from June 2020 resulting in 'ZERO' employees who are COVID infected/under treatment as of 11th May 2021. At this point when the whole world is struggling to cope up with the pandemic, IREDA could successfully ensure a safe and healthy environment for its employees by adopting a proactive and timely COVID management approach.

IREDA under the administrative control of the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) is the only dedicated institution for financing Renewable Energy (RE) & Energy Efficiency (EE) projects in India. Since its inception, the company has played a catalytic role in developing a market for financing RE & EE projects. IREDA has over the years sanctioned loans aggregating to Rs. 96,601 crores, disbursed Rs. 63,492 cores and supported more than 17,586 MW of RE capacity in the country to date.

(With Inputs from PIB)