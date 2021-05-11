POSOCO holds Covid-19 vaccination drive for 300 employees from CPSEs

Left Menu

The drive was organised by Power System Operation Corporation in collaboration with Apollo Hospital, Delhi, for the persons in the age group of 18-44 years. They have vaccinated the first dose of Covishield.

POSOCO is a wholly owned Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Power. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Indian Grid Operator POSOCO a central Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Power organised a Covid-19 vaccination drive during which 300 employees working in various CPSEs under the Ministry of Power were vaccinated today.

In this drive, employees as well as family members of Power sector CPSEs/Organisations including POSOCO, PGCIL, EESL, NHPC, NTPC, CEA, CERC, MoP, etc. were vaccinated. The venue for the drive was National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) office at Katwaria Sarai, New Delhi.

The drive was organised on the directions of Shri R.K. Singh, Hon'ble Union Minister of State (I/c), Ministry of Power, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Minister of State, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Shri Alok Kumar, Secretary(Power).

On this occasion, Shri KVS Baba, CMD, POSOCO said "POSOCO has always been on the forefront to take all the measures to prevent Covid-19 and, taking Govt.'s vaccination drive further, has organised this vaccination camp so that all our power sector employees are safe and ready to provide uninterrupted power supply across the nation."

During the drive, all the safety protocols were followed including social distancing, hand sanitisation, etc. At every step, proper posters were displayed directing the people about all the procedures and precautions to be followed.

POSOCO is a wholly-owned Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Power. It is responsible to ensure the integrated operation of the Grid in a reliable, efficient, and secure manner. It consists of five Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs) and the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC).

(With Inputs from PIB)

